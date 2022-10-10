"Who are they insulting by calling an OBC PM lowly? Does AAP want to call backward classes lowly?" asks BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia for making casteist remarks about PM Narendra Modi and said that disparaging the Prime Minister implies insulting the country. Patra's reaction came to the Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia's remark on the Prime Minister. A video of Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state unit president Gopal Italia became viral on social media. In the video, Italia can be seen berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks about the Prime Minister.

"Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra said at a press conference. "An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backward-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party," he stated. Patra compared Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and said, "What is the difference between Kejriwal and Mani Shankar Iyer? It was a Mani Shankar Aiyar moment. The politics played by both is the same."

Sambit Patra said, "some time ago Arvind Kejriwal has now started calling himself God. He has started calling himself Lord Krishna and Kansa to others. He has started telling himself that he himself is a Chakradhari. It's their ego." (ANI)

