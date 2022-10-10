Left Menu

TN CM launches first LCNG facility in Ranipet district

By consistently expanding its footprint in the State, AGP Pratham aims to cover 1 lakh domestic connections within a year and 22 lakh households across Tamil Nadu in the next eight years.Till date, AGP Pratham has launched 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu districts and south east Chennai, three in Ramanathapuram district and 14 in Vellore and Ranipet districts.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:06 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's first Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station established near Manthangal village in Ranipet district was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

The facility, established by AG&P Pratham, a leading player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry, was virtually launched by the Chief Minister from here.

Commissioning of this facility is a significant step toward transitioning Vellore and Ranipet cities and surrounding areas into a gas-based ecosystem, fueling industry growth and prosperity in the region, according to Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AG&P Pratham.

''We are working aggressively at grassroots level to further the government's vision of migrating towards a gas-based economy. With the new LCNG station, the area will now have easy access to natural gas which is a cleaner and affordable fuel for households, industries, commercial establishments and vehicular transport,'' Gupta said.

The station will cater to the piped natural gas requirements of domestic households, industries, commercial establishments and CNG for the transport sector.

The company will be developing 300 km pipeline network in Vellore-Ranipet area by the end of financial year 2023. The new station will benefit over 30,000 households and 325 industrial and commercial establishments across Vellore, Ranipet and Thirupattur.

AG&P Pratham is developing CGD networks in six districts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and south east Chennai, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Ramanathapuram. By consistently expanding its footprint in the State, AG&P Pratham aims to cover 1 lakh domestic connections within a year and 22 lakh households across Tamil Nadu in the next eight years.

Till date, AG&P Pratham has launched 27 CNG stations in Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu districts and south east Chennai, three in Ramanathapuram district and 14 in Vellore and Ranipet districts. The company plans to launch 22 more CNG stations in the State by March 2023, a release here said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present during the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

