Special traffic arrangements made for India-South Africa match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium
In wake of the India versus South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, special traffic arrangements have been made, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:27 IST
Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience.
"In wake of the India vs South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022, special traffic arrangements will be in place. Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
