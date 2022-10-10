CESL sets up first integrated solar charging station in Ladakh region

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has set up a solar-powered charging station for electric vehicles in the Ladakh region.

''CESL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) under the Ministry of Power has established a first-of-its-kind solar-powered charging plaza for electric vehicles in the Ladakh region,'' it said in a release on Monday.

The integrated carport was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur in Leh.

He also handed over customised electric cars, made available by CES, and manufactured by Hyundai Motor Company, to be added in the official fleet of the Leh administration.

The EV carport constitutes 100 kW solar PV panels with a 860 kW/hour lithium-ion battery storage system.

The carport can be used to charge electric buses as well.

CESL has delivered ten specially customised Hyundai Kona cars with built-in battery-warming technology, allowing the vehicles to operate in minus 15 degrees temperatures.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO of CESL said, ''we are positive that this project is a genesis for other upcoming green energy solutions in the hilly terrain.

''With constant support from the government, we intend to implement renewable, energy efficiency, and electric mobility projects that will go a long way in saving Ladakh’s environment.'' PTI KKS RAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)