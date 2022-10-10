Focus will be on five sectors for Gondia's progress, says Mungantiwar

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday visited Gondia and said his five priority areas for the development of the district would be health, education, agriculture, irrigation and the 'gahrkul' yojana (scheme to give houses to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other groups).

Visiting here for the first time after becoming district guardian minister, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader also said the government was contemplating giving bonuses to paddy growers though this may take some time.

The state government will focus on the implementation of 13 Central flagship programmes to improve the district's ranking in development and other socio-economic parameters, he added.

''For Gondia, my five priority areas are health, education, agriculture, irrigation and gharkuls. Development work will be pursued without the involvement of any kind of politics,'' the minister asserted.

