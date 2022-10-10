Left Menu

Over 1,200 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways' fleet

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than 1,200 new buses will be added to Haryana Roadways' fleet to provide better transport facilities to people in the state. A total of 1,275 buses, including 1,000 non-airconditioned buses and 153 AC buses, will be added to the fleet of the state transport. Besides, approval was also given for 33 buses to be separately purchased for the police department, and a decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.

During the meeting, approval for goods and items to be procured by various departments worth more than Rs 2,500 crore were approved, said an official statement.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, and Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal were among others present in the meeting.

Khattar later told reporters that a total of 31 agendas of 11 departments, including transport, irrigation, police, and power utilities, and boards and corporations were tabled in the meeting, of which 24 agendas were approved. Most of the agendas were related to power, transport, and irrigation departments, he added.

An agenda regarding the use of torrefied biomass pellets in thermal plants was also discussed in the meeting, Khattar said, adding a decision in this regard will be taken later and a tender will be floated in the coming week.

Notably, torrefied pellets are a densified biofuel, made from thermally treated solid biomass, with or without additives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

