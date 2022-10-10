Sonatrach says production at gas fields south of Berkine starts at 1 mcm/day

Algerian state oil and gas producer Sonatrach said on Monday production at two gas fields south of Berkine it operates with its associate Eni had started at 1 million cubic meters (mcm) per day.

Output will reach two million before the end of the year to boost Algeria's gas exports, Sonatrach added.

