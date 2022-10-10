Left Menu

Sonatrach says production at gas fields south of Berkine starts at 1 mcm/day

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:53 IST
Sonatrach says production at gas fields south of Berkine starts at 1 mcm/day
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (SONATRACH)

Algerian state oil and gas producer Sonatrach said on Monday production at two gas fields south of Berkine it operates with its associate Eni had started at 1 million cubic meters (mcm) per day.

Output will reach two million before the end of the year to boost Algeria's gas exports, Sonatrach added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022