Left Menu

Punjab chief secy holds review meeting with officials on stubble management

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 21:58 IST
Punjab chief secy holds review meeting with officials on stubble management
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials and all deputy commissioners of the state on stubble management.

He asked the officials concerned to intensify their campaign to ensure minimum cases of stubble fire across the state.

In a statement here, Janjua said farmers should be given maximum assistance to purchase crop residue management machines, including Happy Seeder, to prevent stubble burning.

Janjua said the state government is working on the management of stubble to protect the environment.

Farmers should be explained about the harmful effects of stubble burning, he said.

''From mid-October to mid-November, the level of air pollution increases every year due to stubble burning, which has a negative impact on people's health, especially children and the elderly. Therefore, farmers should be made aware of stubble management instead of burning it,'' said the chief secretary.

The chief secretary also stressed on creating more awareness among farmers on the practice of stubble burning through announcements from religious places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022