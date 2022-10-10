Left Menu

Karnataka: Driver killed, 5 injured as bus overturns in Dharwad

The driver of a bus was killed and five others were injured after the vehicle overturned near Sherewad village in Karnataka's Dharwad on Monday, said Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar.

ANI | Dharwad (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a bus was killed and five others were injured after the vehicle overturned near Sherewad village in Karnataka's Dharwad on Monday, said Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar. The bus was travelling from Laxmeshwar to Hubli, added the police.

The injured are being treated at KIMS Hubli. A case has been registered at Hubli police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

