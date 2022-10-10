Gazprom says NATO mine destroyer was discovered at Nord Stream 1 in 2015
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a NATO mine destroyer had been discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015.
The spokesperson, Sergei Kupriyanov, said the device was pulled out and rendered harmless by the Swedish arm forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gazprom
- Nord Stream 1
- Russian
- NATO
- Swedish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova fears Gazprom could cut gas supply from Oct. 1 - president
Nord Stream AG operator says looking into decline in pressure in Nord Stream 1
Germany says Nord Stream 1 pressure drop should not impact energy security
Moldova will pay Gazprom Sept. advance due to cutoff fears
Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline