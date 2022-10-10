Left Menu

Mumbai: Gym trainer accused of molesting woman, arrested

Mumbai's Charkop Police on Monday arrested a gym trainer in an alleged molestation case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's Charkop Police on Monday arrested a gym trainer in an alleged molestation case. According to Charkop police, the accused was inappropriately touching a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of practice. The woman protested and complained at the police station.

On the basis of the complaint of the woman, the police arrested the accused gym trainer by registering a case against him. The Charkop Police have registered a case against the accused under section 354 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint of the woman.

Further probe in the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

