Delhi Police calls AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam for questioning

Former Aam Aadmi Party Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who denounced Hindu gods at an event, was on Monday ordered by the Delhi Police to appear for questioning. According to police officials, Rajendra has been ordered to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Gautam resigned from the council of ministers, following his denouncing of Hindu gods. Gautam converted to Buddhism in a religious conversion event in which he allegedly denounced Hindu deities.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam announced his resignation and said, "Today I have been freed from many shackles, and been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions." Speaking to ANI, Gautam said that he has submitted his resignation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has given him a lot of respect.

"Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of country. BJP has made it an issue, and is trying to insult me and my party," he said. The Delhi Social Welfare Minister's resignation come after facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the ruling government in the state of hurting religious sentiments and demanded that the party remove the legislator from his position.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AAP minister had attended Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan, where 10,000 people were supposed to embrace Buddhism. A video of the event went viral in which a monk, sharing the dais with Gautam, administered an oath to the gathered Hindus: "I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them." (ANI)

