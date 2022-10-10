Left Menu

Delhi Police calls AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam for questioning

Former Aam Aadmi Party Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who denounced Hindu gods at an event, was on Monday ordered by the Delhi Police to appear for questioning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:22 IST
Delhi Police calls AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam for questioning
AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Aam Aadmi Party Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who denounced Hindu gods at an event, was on Monday ordered by the Delhi Police to appear for questioning. According to police officials, Rajendra has been ordered to appear for questioning on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Gautam resigned from the council of ministers, following his denouncing of Hindu gods. Gautam converted to Buddhism in a religious conversion event in which he allegedly denounced Hindu deities.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam announced his resignation and said, "Today I have been freed from many shackles, and been born again. Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions." Speaking to ANI, Gautam said that he has submitted his resignation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has given him a lot of respect.

"Such issue has been created out of oaths that are repeated by several crore people of country. BJP has made it an issue, and is trying to insult me and my party," he said. The Delhi Social Welfare Minister's resignation come after facing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the ruling government in the state of hurting religious sentiments and demanded that the party remove the legislator from his position.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AAP minister had attended Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan, where 10,000 people were supposed to embrace Buddhism. A video of the event went viral in which a monk, sharing the dais with Gautam, administered an oath to the gathered Hindus: "I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022