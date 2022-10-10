Left Menu

Army to conduct recruitment rally under Agnipath scheme from Oct 15-31 in Telangana

Indian Army is going to conduct a recruitment rally under Agnipath Scheme from October 15, 2022, to October 31, 2022, at Sri Venkateshwara Degree College Ground, Suryapet, Telangana to enroll candidates, "Agniveers" into the Army.

ANI | Suryapet (Telangana) | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:29 IST
Indian Army is going to conduct a recruitment rally under Agnipath Scheme from October 15, 2022, to October 31, 2022, at Sri Venkateshwara Degree College Ground, Suryapet, Telangana to enroll candidates, "Agniveers" into the Army. The candidates have been enrolled from all districts of Telangana under the Army Recruitment Office, Secunderabad, in Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass categories, said the press release on Monday. Candidates who have applied for Agniveer Recruitment Rally at Suryapet from October 15-31 need to bring all documents as per paragraph 23 of the rally notification uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, as per the statement.

The formats of the documents are also given in the notification. Any candidates reporting to the rally without complete documents and incorrect format (especially an affidavit) will not be allowed to participate in the rally. (ANI)

