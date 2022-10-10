Left Menu

Gujarat has 4.90 crore voters, 11.62 lakh new voters, as per final electoral roll

The number of new voters stands at 11,62,528.The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 stands at 4.61 lakh, out of which 2.68 lakh electors are male and 1.93 lakh female. There are 4.03 lakh new voters in the age group of 20-29 out of which 1.45 lakh are male and 2.57 lakh female.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:31 IST
More than 4.90 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the state election commission said on Monday.

The Commission said 11.62 lakh are new voters including 4.61 lakh first-time voters. Out of the total 4,90,89,765 eligible voters, 2.53 crore are male, 2.37 crore are female, and 1,417 are of the third gender, as per the final electoral roll released by the state election commission. The exact number of male electors in the state is 2,53,36,610 and of female voters is 2,37,51,738. The number of new voters stands at 11,62,528.

The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 stands at 4.61 lakh, out of which 2.68 lakh electors are male and 1.93 lakh female. There are 4.03 lakh new voters in the age group of 20-29 out of which 1.45 lakh are male and 2.57 lakh female. There are over 4 lakh differently-abled voters, as per the list.

The EC recently allowed those above 17 years of age to apply in advance to register as voters once they turn 18.

Till recently, people turning 18 on or before January 1 of a particular year, were eligible to enrol themselves on the voters' list. Those turning 18 after January 1, had to wait for one whole year to register as voters.

Ahmedabad district has the highest number of 59.9 lakh voters, while the Dangs has the lowest number of 1.93 lakh voters, as per the district-wise electoral details. The Assembly elections are due in December this year in which ruling BJP is aiming at another term. Congress and the AAP are trying to pose a challenge to the ruling party.

