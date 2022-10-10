Left Menu

Punjab to set up four horticulture estates

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 22:32 IST
The Punjab government on Monday said it will establish horticulture estates in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Faridkot and Ludhiana districts.

Equipped with latest technological information and machinery, these estates will provide all facilities to horticulturists thereby helping them in producing high quality fruits and also reducing their cost of production.

It was stated by Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari during a meeting with his department officials here, according to an official release.

He instructed the officials to bring maximum area under horticulture crops by motivating farmers to come out of the current wheat-paddy crop cycle.

He also asked the horticulture officials to create awareness to save ground water which is depleting day by day in Punjab.

The minister also asked the officers to promote the nurseries for palm trees and other ornamental plants in Punjab as these plants sell at huge premiums and can be a profitable venture for the farmers.

Sarari also said Punjab is the largest producer of potato seed in the country and keeping in view the future demand, an aeroponic unit and tissue culture lab will be established in Jalandhar with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

