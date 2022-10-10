Left Menu

Most offenders involved in rapes were known to victims, says Himachal Pradesh police

Over 52 per cent rape cases were committed by a known person, said Himachal Pradesh police in the 895 cases registered in the last three years (2020, 2021 & 2022 to date) in the state.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 52 per cent rape cases were committed by a known person, said Himachal Pradesh police in the 895 cases registered in the last three years (2020, 2021 & 2022 to date) in the state. "Himachal Pradesh Police is deeply concerned about the crime against women," said a press release by the Director General of Police on Monday.

"From the analysis of rape cases for the last three years (2020, 2021 & 2022 till date)total of 895 cases has been registered in the State of HP against sexual offenders. Theoffenders involved in the crime are mostly known to the victims," the statement added. "It is apparent from the above information that 52.4 percent rape cases were committed by a known person, 24.4 percent were committed during friendship 16.9 percent were committed due to false promises of marriage, 4.1 percent were committed during a live-in relationship and two percent have been committed by unknown persons. Most of the above-noted cases are avoidable,' as per the statement.

According to the press release, to curb such crimes awareness programs in Panchyati Raj Institutions and educational institutes are being organized/sensitize throughout the State. For the redressal of grievances of women, the Himachal Pradesh police department has established a women's help desk number 1091.

Eleven Women Police Stations have also been made functional in all districts of HP exceptLahul Spiti, Kinnaur, Women's Station, and Police District Nurpur. Upon apprehension of sexual assault/harassment victim may report to the nearest Women's Police Station or women's helpdesk number to prevent such crime. The police department has also started a scheme known as "Veerangna on the wheel" throughout the state for combating crime against women. Citizen groups and NGOs should be encouraged to increase awareness in society. (ANI)

