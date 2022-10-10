Left Menu

Two held for gangraping minor in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Two people were arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Pathrol police station limits in Deoghar district in Jharkhand, said the police on Monday.

ANI | Deoghar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 23:38 IST
Two held for gangraping minor in Jharkhand's Deoghar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in Pathrol police station limits in Deoghar district in Jharkhand, said the police on Monday. The gang rape by six people was reported on Sunday, as per the police.

The victim is a dancer by profession, stated the police. An SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The victim's age and other things are being investigated.

"After this incident (gang rape by six people under Pathrol PS limits) came to light, police took immediate action and got the survivor's medical examination done. Search on for all those who were involved; SIT constituted," said Deoghar Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

