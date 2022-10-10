Possible extension of Germany's nuclear power at risk -econ ministry

Left Menu

Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year, but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April. But disagreements within the German cabinet could jeopardize the possible lifespan extension for the Isar II power plant, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry told Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-10-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 23:39 IST
The German government on Monday failed to approve a draft law to put on reserve two of the country's last nuclear power plants beyond their planned phase-out due to political disagreements, the Economy Ministry said, complicating Berlin's energy plans for the winter. Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year, but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April.

But disagreements within the German cabinet could jeopardize the possible lifespan extension for the Isar II power plant, a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry told Reuters. "This means that the tight schedule for the procedure cannot be kept," the spokesperson said, adding that the power plant operators were informed of the delay on Monday.

E.ON's Isar II nuclear power plant was supposed to go offline for a week's maintenance from Oct. 21 in preparation for a life extension to March 2023, the company said last month after it reported a leak at the site. The plant operator needs clarity on the government's plans before starting the maintenance, the Economy Ministry spokesperson said. "The ministry continues to work on solutions," she added.

Monday's decision was delayed due to objections from the finance ministry, a source told Reuters. The ministry is run by the Free Democrats party, which has been demanding a longer lifespan extension for the reactors. "The finance ministry is of the opinion that the proposed continued operation of only two power plants alone is not sufficient," a finance ministry source said.

