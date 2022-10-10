Delhi Police issues notice to AAP Minister Gautam to appear for questioning

Delhi Police has served a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for appearing on Tuesday, two days after the video went viral where he was seen converting a large gathering of people to Buddhism. Senior police officers informed ANI that Gautam will appear before a team of Delhi Police on Tuesday.

According to Delhi police officials, a police team went to Gautam's house on Monday, where he was questioned in the matter. He is again called tomorrow to the police station for further questioning. A senior police officer said that Gautam has been asked to appear so that he can be questioned to ascertain the sequence of incidents and verify facts related to the gathering and their conversion to Buddhism.

However, on Friday, Gautam termed this as false propaganda. He also told reporters that the vows taken at the event to not worship Hindu gods and goddesses were originally taken by BR Ambedkar in 1956. The same evening Gautam accused BJP of spreading false narratives against him and alleged that only a portion of his speech was being circulated on social media by the BJP.

Gautam resigned as AAP minister on Sunday following a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and other senior party leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)