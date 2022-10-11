Danish Ambassador Freddy Swain calls on UP CM Adityanath

Denmark's Ambassador to India Freddy Swain on Monday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth here and expressed his country's desire to connect with the 'Namami Gange Project' in Varanasi and other districts, an official statement said.

Adityanath informed the Ambassador about the 'UP Global Investors Summit' to be held in 2023 and said it will be a good opportunity for Danish entrepreneurs, it said.

Swain appreciated the investment-friendly environment created in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Adityanath and congratulated him for the achievements of the state in various fields, the statement said.

He said Denmark would actively participate in the 'UP Global Investors Summit' and expressed the desire of his country to connect with the 'Namami Gange Project' in Varanasi and other districts, it said.

Swain said Denmark has a vast experience in the dairy industry and it is ready to share the benefits of its experience in this sector with Uttar Pradesh.

He also stressed on greater cooperation between Denmark and UP in agriculture and manufacturing of medical devices, the statement said.

