Left Menu

Akashdeep to be lit at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi for a month in memory of brave warriors

In memory of the immortal brave warriors of the nation for 23 years, Akashdeep will be lit by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi during the entire Kartik month from Monday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 07:41 IST
Akashdeep to be lit at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi for a month in memory of brave warriors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In memory of the immortal brave warriors of the nation for 23 years, Akashdeep will be lit by Ganga Seva Nidhi at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi during the entire Kartik month from Monday. The lighting of the sky lamp for the martyrs was inaugurated by the soldiers of the army. This program of lighting the sky lamp has been going on continuously for more than two decades.

This program, which has become a tradition of Kashi, was lit this year also by Ganga Seva Nidhi, Varanasi. In the entire Kartik month (October 10 to November 7), the sky lamp is lit in memory of the immortal brave warriors of the country.

With the concept of Akashdeep, patriotism was expanded and given a national form in memory of the immortal martyrs of Ganga Seva Nidhi from the Kargil war victory period. Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Force, NDRF will participate in this sky lamp lighting program. And in the memory of the martyrs of the police force, the sky lamp has been lit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022