Delhi Metro extends train timings ahead of India-South Africa ODI

With an aim to facilitate the spectators during the third ODI between India and South Africa cricket match scheduled for today at the Feroze Shah Kotla Ground's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised the timings of the Metro trains running in the national capital and issued a new time table.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 10:40 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to facilitate the spectators during the third ODI between India and South Africa cricket match scheduled for today at the Feroze Shah Kotla Ground's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revised the timings of the Metro trains running in the national capital and issued a new time table. DMRC made minor tweaks in the last timings of the metro on all Lines except the Airport Express line, an official statement stated.

The Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines. "To facilitate the spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on 11 October, Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes In its last train timings on all Lines except Airport Express Line", the statement read.

The Arun Jaitley stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line and Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor on the Violet Line. "In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines," Delhi Metro's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

