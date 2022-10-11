Left Menu

Sweden-Poland power transmission has resumed, operator says

Power transmission through a 600 megawatt (MW) undersea cable between Sweden and Poland was restored on Monday evening, a spokesman for Polish power grid operator PSE said on Tuesday, after it suffered an unplanned outage.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-10-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 11:30 IST
Power transmission through a 600 megawatt (MW) undersea cable between Sweden and Poland was restored on Monday evening, a spokesman for Polish power grid operator PSE said on Tuesday, after it suffered an unplanned outage. Planned maintenance on the cable began last month. The cable started operating again on Sunday evening, but later a technical fault caused another outage.

"The cable was operational yesterday evening, it was possible to repair the fault at the station faster," PSE told Reuters by email. Power transmission had been expected to resume at midnight on Monday.

Swedish power grid operator Svenska Kraftnat had said the outage was not due to a fault with the cable itself but because low oil levels had been discovered at a substation in Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

