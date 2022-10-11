Left Menu

ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh

In a major crackdown, Enforcement Directorate carried out raids in connection with money laundering cases at several locations in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:02 IST
Visuals from Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major crackdown, Enforcement Directorate carried out raids in connection with money laundering cases at several locations in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. According to sources, the raids are underway in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund districts.

Further details awaited. Earlier, searches were carried out by ED and Income Tax Department at over two dozen locations in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

