UK would expect to see indicators of any Russian nuclear activity -spy boss

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:03 IST
Jeremy Fleming Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain would expect to see some kind of indicators if Russia were to starting considering deploying its nuclear arsenal, Britain's top cyber spy said on Tuesday.

"I would hope that we will see indicators if they started to go down that path." Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy agency, told BBC Radio. "But let's be really clear about that, if they are considering that, that would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have talked about".

