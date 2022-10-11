CBI chargesheets A Raja in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against former Union Telecom Minister A Raja who is the sitting MP from Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris, in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered in 2015, sources said. The chargesheet was filed before a special CBI court in Chennai in August this year, the central probe agency alleged that during his tenure as Union Minister for Environment and Forest in 2007, Raja had approved infrastructure status to a Delhi-based real estate company and allegedly took favours, which were indirectly routed to him through a company owned by his friends and relatives.

The sources also informed that Raja was in possession of wealth and pecuniary resources that extended to Rs 5.53 crore which is 579 per cent more than his known income sources. The former union minister was first named by CBI in an FIR registered in the 2G spectrum allocation case. He was named as an accused by the CBI of bias in the allotment of airwaves and operating licences to telecom firms causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

A Delhi court later acquitted him of all charges in 2017. (ANI)

