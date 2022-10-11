Left Menu

Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova - Moldovan deputy PM

"We are in constant contact with Ukraine, the European Union and Romania in search of a solution to provide the republic with electricity," Spinu wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Russian state energy company Gazprom said last week that it may switch off gas supplies to Moldova if the country fails to comply with its payment obligations by Oct. 20.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:23 IST
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova - Moldovan deputy PM
Andrei Spinu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Moldova

Ukraine reduced electricity supplies to Moldova by about 30% early on Tuesday, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. Ukraine announced on Monday that it was suspending electricity exports to the European grid after Russian missile strikes that hit its energy network and killed at least 19 people.

Moldova, a poor former Soviet republic that borders Ukraine and Romania, was already concerned about its energy supplies before the Russian missile strikes on Ukraine on Monday as it is heavily dependent on Russia for gas. "We are in constant contact with Ukraine, the European Union and Romania in search of a solution to provide the republic with electricity," Spinu wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian state energy company Gazprom said last week that it may switch off gas supplies to Moldova if the country fails to comply with its payment obligations by Oct. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022