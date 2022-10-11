Rouble hits more than three-month low on Ukraine escalation fears
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian rouble slumped to a more than three-month low near 64 against the dollar on Tuesday, hurt by escalating geopolitical risks linked to the conflict in Ukraine and reduced supply of foreign currency among exporting companies. By 0747 GMT the rouble was down 1.8% against the dollar at 63.80, its weakest since July 7.
It had lost 1.1% to trade at 62.10 versus the euro and shed 0.8% against the yuan to 8.73 . "During the session we expect continued pressure on the rouble against the backdrop of lower supply of foreign currency from exporters," Banki.ru analyst Bogdan Zvarich said in a note.
Promsvyazbank analyst Yevgeny Loktyukhov pointed to escalation in Ukraine and a pullback in oil prices as a reason for the rouble's slide. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $95.0 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes were also lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.1% at 943.8 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index eased by 0.2% to 1,912.9 points.
