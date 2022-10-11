Left Menu

Rhino involved in Kaziranga accident doing good: Himanta

Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross, he said.Sarma had shared a 10-second video on Sunday that showed the rhino running into a truck while trying to cross National Highway 37, which cuts through the park.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 13:46 IST
Rhino involved in Kaziranga accident doing good: Himanta
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rhino, which had run into a speeding truck on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park recently, was found in a healthy condition on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The animal had stumbled down under the impact of the hit and had limped back into the forest, leading to concerns about its health.

Sarma shared on Twitter a 1.06-minute drone video that was taken in the morning. The clip showed the animal in a normal state near Haldibari area of the park and moving around in a pit.

''An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good,'' Sarma tweeted.

''Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross,'' he said.

Sarma had shared a 10-second video on Sunday that showed the rhino running into a truck while trying to cross National Highway 37, which cuts through the park. The truck intercepted was later and a fine was imposed.

A speed limit of 40 km/hr is strictly enforced along the highway stretch during the peak monsoon season to ensure safety of the animals who cross the road in search of dry land.

Sarma had said earlier that the administration was working on a special 32-km elevated corridor in its resolve to save animals at the Kaziranga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022