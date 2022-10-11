Left Menu

Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:25 IST
Yair Lapid Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an "historic agreement" with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.

Premier Yair Lapid called the deal an "historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border." The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiraling economic crisis.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel's creation in 1948 and both countries claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.

