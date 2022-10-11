Assam: Over 200 families affected due to floods in Dhemaji

More than 200 families from several villages in Assam's Dhemaji district have been affected by fresh floods, triggered by heavy rainfall in the last few days, said the district officials on Tuesday. The water level of the Siang river and several tributaries has been increasing and inundated as many as 10 villages under Jonai sub-division in the region following heavy rainfall in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The flood waters have submerged several hectares of cropland, and roads under the Dikhari and Telam Village Panchayat areas. Many villagers have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in safer places after flood waters entered their residences.

According to local administration, as many as 200 families in the area have been affected by the flood, the officials informed. "Nearly 200 families of 10-12 villages have been affected by the food. The district administration is monitoring the situation. The flood situation is slightly improving today," Writu Pallav Baruah, Circle Officer of Jonai told ANI.

A flood-affected villager of Jamuguri village told ANI that his village was submerged due to the increasing water level of the Siang river. "The water level has been gradually increasing for the last 3-4 days. The flood waters have submerged my house and we are now helpless. There is only a bamboo bridge connecting to our village, but we are facing a lot of problems using this bridge after the water level increases," the villager said.

There is also a food shortage for livestock as well as drinking water, and food for many flood-affected people in the area. As many as 192 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides in Assam this year so far. (ANI)

