Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine's State Emergency Service says that 12 S-300 missiles have slammed into public facilities in Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire in the area. It says that one person was killed in the attack early on Tuesday.

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.

Besides the usual sirens, Kyiv residents were jolted early on Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones. The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea launched missiles over Ukrainian territory around 7 am on Tuesday. It did not provide information about the targets.

It said four inbound missiles were shot down by the Ukrainian southern air command around 9 am.

The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Serhiy Borzov, said there was an air strike there in the morning. There was no word on casualties.

___ Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he plans to discuss how to bring down soaring fossil fuel prices with his counterparts in the Group of Seven industrial powers.

Scholz told a conference of Germany's machinery industry on Tuesday that "the very first task must be to ensure that the prices for fossil resources, for gas, for oil and coal come back down." But he noted that can't be done unilaterally.

Scholz said he plans to bring up "mutual responsibility," particularly on gas prices, in all his international talks -- including at a videoconference of G-7 leaders planned later on Tuesday.

He said that "we need a negotiated process in which prices sink to a sensible level again." Scholz said that it was the same idea that led to the foundation of the G-7 in the 1970s.

___ Moscow: The speaker of the lower house of Russian parliament has likened the Ukrainian president to former al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin asserted on Tuesday that "the Kyiv regime has become a terrorist one," pointing to the weekend attack on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine 2014, other attacks and the killings of public figures in Ukraine and Russia.

He said that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has "put himself on par with Osama bin Laden and other international terrorists." Volodin argued that "Western politicians supporting Zelenskyy's regime are effectively sponsoring terrorism.'' He added that there is "a rule known worldwide: there can be no talks with terrorists." ___ Moscow: A senior Russian diplomat has issued a new warning to the US and its allies that their support for Ukraine could draw them into an open conflict with Russia.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Western military assistance to Kyiv, the training of Ukrainian personnel in NATO countries, and the provision of real-time satellite data allowing the Ukrainian military to designate targets for artillery strikes have "increasingly drawn Western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime." He warned in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that "Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones." Ryabkov added that "Russia isn't interested in a direct clash with the US and NATO, and we hope that Washington and other Western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation." ___ London: The head of GCHQ, Britain's electronic intelligence agency, says Russia is running short of weapons and its troops are "exhausted." Jeremy Fleming said on Tuesday that "we believe Russia is running short of munitions." Fleming is due to give a public speech later, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made "strategic errors in judgment" throughout the war.

According to GCHQ, he will say that "we know – and Russian commanders on the ground know – that their supplies and munitions are running out." "Russia's forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilisation of tens of thousands of inexperienced conscripts, speaks of a desperate situation." GCHQ did not disclose the sources of its intelligence.

___ Kyiv: Ukraine's State Emergencies Service says that 19 people were killed and 105 others were wounded in Monday's Russian missile strikes across Ukraine.

It said on Tuesday that critical infrastructure facilities were hit in Kyiv and 12 other regions, and 301 cities and towns were without power.

Russia on Monday retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months. They hit at least 14 regions, from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.

