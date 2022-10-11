Left Menu

Efforts against stubble burning working, just 81 cases recorded so far: Haryana CM Khattar

We are getting good results and so far, only 81 incidents of farm fire have been reported, and action has been taken against the defaulters, Khattar said.Asked if any direction had been issued on firecrackers, he said, As far as the firecracker issue is concerned, in the entire state, only green crackers will be allowed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:34 IST
Efforts against stubble burning working, just 81 cases recorded so far: Haryana CM Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government's efforts to stop stubble burning are yielding results and just 81 cases of farm fires have been recorded in the state so far this season, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

He also said that his government has permitted the use and sale of only green crackers to curb pollution ahead of the festive season. The chief minister interacted with reporters after a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held via video-conferencing.

During the meeting, the Centre was informed about the steps taken by the state to curb the practice of stubble burning, Khattar said.

He said his government was giving several incentives to stop the practice and making farmers aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

''We are taking all steps to curb crop residue burning. We are getting good results and so far, only 81 incidents of farm fire have been reported, and action has been taken against the defaulters,'' Khattar said.

Asked if any direction had been issued on firecrackers, he said, ''As far as the firecracker issue is concerned, in the entire state, only green crackers will be allowed. No other firecracker will be allowed. A circular has been issued.'' Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state was keeping a strict vigil on zones more prone to stubble burning.

Kaushal told Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson M M Kutty that the state government was implementing a framework, which includes crop residue management, effective monitoring, information, education and communication (IEC) activities.

Kaushal had also said that Haryana was accelerating towards reducing the effect of stubble burning by 50 per cent and more.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022