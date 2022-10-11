Russia says it continues to strike Ukraine's energy system
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia said on Tuesday that it continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure.
"The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the defence ministry said.
Parts of the country were left without power following the strikes, which began on Monday and are the biggest since the start of the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement