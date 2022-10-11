Left Menu

Russia says it continues to strike Ukraine's energy system

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:50 IST
Russia says it continues to strike Ukraine's energy system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Tuesday that it continued to launch long-range air strikes on Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure.

"The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit," the defence ministry said.

Parts of the country were left without power following the strikes, which began on Monday and are the biggest since the start of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022