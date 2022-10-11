Left Menu

Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:01 IST
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create "unbearable conditions for civilians".

"Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They've hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones today. These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians — Russia's deliberate strategy since months," he wrote on Twitter.

Russia has denied its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022