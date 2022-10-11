Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create "unbearable conditions for civilians".
"Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They've hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones today. These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians — Russia's deliberate strategy since months," he wrote on Twitter.
Russia has denied its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.
