Tea seller saves wild deer from stray dogs in J-K’s Kathua

PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:05 IST
Tea seller saves wild deer from stray dogs in J-K’s Kathua
A tea seller saved a wild deer that ventured into a human habitat from being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

Kailash Kumar was on way to open his tea stall when he noticed a deer being attacked by the dogs near Shaheedi chowk in the early hours of the day, they said.

The officials said Kumar chased the dogs and managed to catch the injured deer before calling the wildlife department.

A rescue team of the department was rushed to the spot and the deer was shifted to a veterinary clinic for treatment, they said.

The deer will be released in the forest as soon as possible, they added.

