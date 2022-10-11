Canada foreign minister calls Russian attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent'

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine "abhorrent" and said she condemned them "in the strongest possible terms".

Joly made the comment at a joint news conference in Tokyo following a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Russia rained cruise missiles on busy Ukrainian cities on Monday in what the United States called "horrific strikes", killing civilians and knocking out power and heat with its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war.

