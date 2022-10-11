Left Menu

3 held for killing women in Kerala for 'black magic rituals'

Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including one woman, suspected for luring and killing women allegedly as human sacrifices in black magic rituals, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:34 IST
3 held for killing women in Kerala for 'black magic rituals'
Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including one woman, suspected for luring and killing women allegedly as human sacrifices in black magic rituals, Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said. A case was registered by Kadavanthra police in Kochi following the report of a missing woman which was filed in September. According to police, the incident took place in Pathanamthitta district.

The arrested persons have been identified as one Shafi, and the husband wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila. "We have arrested three persons for conducting a 'human sacrifice ritual'. They killed two women for this ritual," Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju.

The victims used to sell lottery tickets. "The manner of killing is indescribable. The murders were brutal," the Kochi Police Commissioner said.

Two dismembered bodies were found buried inside the premises of a house in Pathanamthitta district, the police said. The murders took place on June 6 and September 26. The murders happened within 24 hours of the two women who went missing.

"The main suspect Shafi lured the women to be sacrificed. His motive was money. It is being probed whether the accused had approached more women for the 'human sacrifice ritual'," the Kochi Police Commissioner said. "We think that the couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila performed human sacrifice for economic prosperity," the official said adding that CCTV footage was helpful in nabbing the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022