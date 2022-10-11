Left Menu

Scoreboard: 3rd ODI; IND vs SA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 16:51 IST
Scoreboard: 3rd ODI; IND vs SA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

South Africa Innings: Janneman Malan c Khan b Siraj 15 Quinton de Kock c Khan b Sundar 6 Reeza Hendricks c (sub) Bishnoi b Siraj 3 Aiden Markram c Samson b Shahbaz 9 Heinrich Klaasen b Shahbaz 34 David Miller b Sundar 7 Andile Phehlukwayo b Kuldeep 5 Marco Jansen c Khan b Kuldeep 14 Bjorn Fortuin lbw Kuldeep 1 Anrich Nortje b Kuldeep 0 Lungi Ngidi not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (allout; 27.1 overs) 99 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 25-2, 26-3, 43-4, 66-5, 71-6, 93-7, 94-8, 94-9 Bowler: Washington Sundar 4-0-15-2, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-17-2, Avesh Khan 5-1-8-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 7-0-32-2, Shardul Thakur 2-0-8-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4.1-1-18-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022