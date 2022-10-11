Scoreboard: 3rd ODI; IND vs SA
Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
South Africa Innings: Janneman Malan c Khan b Siraj 15 Quinton de Kock c Khan b Sundar 6 Reeza Hendricks c (sub) Bishnoi b Siraj 3 Aiden Markram c Samson b Shahbaz 9 Heinrich Klaasen b Shahbaz 34 David Miller b Sundar 7 Andile Phehlukwayo b Kuldeep 5 Marco Jansen c Khan b Kuldeep 14 Bjorn Fortuin lbw Kuldeep 1 Anrich Nortje b Kuldeep 0 Lungi Ngidi not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5 Total: (allout; 27.1 overs) 99 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 25-2, 26-3, 43-4, 66-5, 71-6, 93-7, 94-8, 94-9 Bowler: Washington Sundar 4-0-15-2, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-17-2, Avesh Khan 5-1-8-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 7-0-32-2, Shardul Thakur 2-0-8-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4.1-1-18-4.
