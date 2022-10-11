Left Menu

Army Day parade to be held in Bengaluru on January 15 next year

The Army Day Parade next year will be held in Bengaluru as part of initiatives to hold major events outside the national capital region.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:10 IST
Army Day parade to be held in Bengaluru on January 15 next year
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Army Day Parade next year will be held in Bengaluru as part of initiatives to hold major events outside the national capital region. Army Day is held on January 15 every year to mark the taking over of first Indian officer as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on this day in 1949.

"The next Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru on January 15, 2023. This would be the first time ever that the Army Day parade would be shifted outside the national capital," an Army official said. As part of the initiatives in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives to celebrate national and military events outside Delhi, the Indian Air Force held its Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh.

Due to the change in venue, the wreath laying at the National War Memorial was also held one day before Air Force Day on October 8. The Army would also follow the same, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022