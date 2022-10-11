MharoKhet Teams Up with RV On to Offer a Caravan Ride to its Experiential Farm

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MharoKhet, an experiential farm, is collaborating with RV On, India’s leading caravan company, all set to take visitors to its fields in a luxury ride for a tranquil caravan camping experience. With the signature 3-night itinerary, aptly named, Jim Dandy Jodhpur, an otherwise mundane journey transformed into an extended luxury experience. Originating from Delhi NCR, with stops at Mandawa and Bikaner, guests will be offered indulgent experiences enroute such as a guided tour of the ShekhawatiHavelis, sunset camel rides, bonfire dinner in the Thar desert, a dune-bashing jeep safari and a walking tour of the walled city of Jodhpur. All nights will be spent in the caravan, and a full day will be at MharoKhet to enjoy their bespoke experiences: curated tour and farm-to-table culinary trail. “We wanted to make a guest’s journey to our fields as experiential as the fields themselves, and what better way, than to do a luxurious road trip with the option of stopping anywhere one may fancy – could be for a herd of camels or a lush yellow field of mustard plants. If you are looking for a next exciting holiday, and are up for some adventure, a Caravan trip to MharoKhet is a great bet. RV On offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure, and we are excited to create new travel experiences for guests with them,” said Rajnush Agarwal, MharoKhet. The ride will offer an aircraft-grade business-class cabin, soundproof guest area, intercom access to the chauffeur’s cabin with seating and sleeping for up to 4 people. It has all modern amenities like flat beds, a washroom, a small pantry, air-conditioning, refrigerator, TVs, Wi-Fi, camping and barbeque supplies that are required for a comfortable stay. A camper’s delight, the caravan comes with more than 1,000 liters of boot storage and additional rooftop storage for camping gear. With sturdy door and bedroom locks, automated blinders, front-view camera with screen projection, the ride ensures utmost privacy and safety for travellers. “Caravan tourism is on the rise in India as people are more open to explore new avenues for experiential travel that allow them to blend comfort, adventure and safety. We are pleased to be collaborating with MharoKhet, and launching a signature 3-night itinerary with them – Jim Dandy Jodhpur. Along with providing the most comfortable ride, we also look forward to partnering with more sustainability-oriented projects such as MharoKhet, to provide patrons with luxury travelling experiences on wheels,” said Ajay Kalra, RV On. MharoKhet - driven by a philosophy of sustainability and commitment to experiential farming - has collaborated with RV On to make the trip more exciting for its guests, presenting them with a one-of-a-kind experience on wheels. Jim Dandy Jodhpur starts at INR 1,25,000 for a couple, and could be tailored as per a guest’s interests. About MharoKhet A forty-acre experiential farm in Jodhpur, MharoKhet is home to more than 100 varieties of natural and organic crops and provides soothing experiences in the lap of nature. The Farm Tour and The Culinary Trail, its curated experiences, are an exciting way to explore all that the farm has to offer: from growing and harvesting produce, to cooking and dining. MharoKhet is a majority-women, community-inclusive, responsible farming enterprise that showcases the beauty of farming and sustainable living. Website: www.mharokhet.com. About RV On RV On customizes all its itineraries for the requirements of the guests, the sites chosen are scenic, private, safe and offer complete infrastructure required for Caravanning and hospitality. Currently the company has 15 such sites in North India, across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Spiti, Himachal and Punjab. Website: www.rvon.in.

