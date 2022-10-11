Need to react to various countries' competitive policies to support green hydrogen manufacturing: ReNew Power Chairman Sumant Sinha

There is a need to react to the competitive measures various countries are taking to promote green hydrogen manufacturing in India as it eyes becoming a global hub of new energy, industrialist Sumant Sinha said on Tuesday.

Referring to the National Hydrogen Mission, Sinha, chairman of homegrown ReNew Power, said in some time, the measures the government is taking to spur the sector will be known.

Union New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh had told PTI in September that the mission document is being finalised and is expected to be launched in the next 1-2 months.

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission with a view to aiding the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub.

''...(in) the imminent time period, we will get to understand what the government is thinking in that regard but clearly in this...you can't have static policies. We have seen other countries changing their policies quite dramatically and therefore India needs to be responsive if we want to be competitive as an export hub for things like green hydrogen,'' Sinha told PTI.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of Assocham's International Energy Summit 'Transitioning Towards Green Economy'.

Sinha, who is also the president of Assocham, said, ''I am referring to the Inflation Reduction Act in the US which is giving a lot of incentive to manufacturers of green hydrogen. Therefore...for a country like India we have to examine very carefully. Certainly the government needs to react very quickly to these kinds of competitive policy making that is happening in different parts of the world.'' The government has already taken several proactive measures for the domestic solar manufacturing sector, he added.

