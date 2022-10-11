Left Menu

Al Huda Educational Trust terror funding case: NIA raids 18 places in J-K, arrests one

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 18 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested one person in a case related to suspect funding activities of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:23 IST
Al Huda Educational Trust terror funding case: NIA raids 18 places in J-K, arrests one
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 18 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested one person in a case related to suspect funding activities of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET). The agency carries out searches in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested Md. Ameer Shamshi is a resident of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shamshi is the Chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the Chief Patron of the Trust, said the NIA in a statement. Several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties have been seized during the raids, the NIA said.NIA said that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had suo-moto registered the case on September 3 this year to probe the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)A in 2019. The NIA said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K, after being declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)Act, has been continuing its activities through its frontal organisations.

As a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami, Al Huda Educational Trust has been found "raising funds through various means, including donations, hawala etc purportedly for charitable purposes, but are instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of J&K for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India". "Shamshi is the Chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the Chief Patron of the Trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio Chief Patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI (J&K). The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JEI, J&K as an 'unlawful association'," said the NIA.

Suspect links with other NGOs and trusts operating in the Kashmir valley have also emerged during investigations, the agency added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022