Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been kidnapped by Russian forces and is being detained in an unknown location, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Energoatom said the official, Valeriy Martynyuk, had been seized on Monday.

