Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been kidnapped by Russian forces and is being detained in an unknown location, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said on Tuesday.
In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Energoatom said the official, Valeriy Martynyuk, had been seized on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Ukraine
- Energoatom
- Zaporizhzhia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine despite the perils of war
From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi's India wins global praise at UNGA
US will 'respond decisively' if Russia uses nuclear weapon on Ukraine, warns Jake Sullivan
WRAPUP 10-U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine