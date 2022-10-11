U.S. President Biden re-evaluating relationship with Saudi after OPEC decision -official

President Joe Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Biden is willing to work with Congress on the future of Saudi relations, Kirby added in an interview with CNN, after Democratic Senator Bob Menendez called for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)