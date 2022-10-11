U.S. President Biden re-evaluating relationship with Saudi after OPEC decision -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Biden is willing to work with Congress on the future of Saudi relations, Kirby added in an interview with CNN, after Democratic Senator Bob Menendez called for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi
- U.S.
- Bob Menendez
- White House
- Joe Biden
- John Kirby
- Congress
- Democratic
- Saudi Arabia
- Kirby
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia Gandhi directs Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold one-on-one talks with miffed MLAs
Want Congress to take care of people who have been loyal to party: Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi
Xi prepares to extend his reign at 20th Party Congress
Rajasthan political crisis: Congress observers to return to Delhi today, submit report to top leadership
Congress has never allowed 'conditional resolutions': Maken's message to rebel Rajasthan MLAs