U.S. President Biden re-evaluating relationship with Saudi after OPEC decision -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:01 IST
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Biden is willing to work with Congress on the future of Saudi relations, Kirby added in an interview with CNN, after Democratic Senator Bob Menendez called for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales.

