Pilot expresses concern over crop damage due to rain

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday expressed concern over damage to crops due to excessive rain in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan as he assessed losses in his Assembly constituency Tonk.He directed officials to ensure timely assessment of crop loss and compensation for it.He said many parts of the state received excessive rain due to which farmers suffered losses.It is our effort that farmers get maximum financial assistance in this challenging time.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday expressed concern over damage to crops due to excessive rain in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan as he assessed losses in his Assembly constituency Tonk.

He directed officials to ensure timely assessment of crop loss and compensation for it.

He said many parts of the state received excessive rain due to which farmers suffered losses.

''It is our effort that farmers get maximum financial assistance in this challenging time. Not just in Tonk, many districts in the Hadoti region are receiving rain,'' Pilot told reporters. He said there is also a shortage of fertilisers and he has asked the Agriculture Department to provide relief to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

