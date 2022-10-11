Left Menu

Belgian ministers' salaries to be cut by 8 pct in upcoming budget year - media

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian ministers will reduce their own salaries by eight percent in the upcoming budget year, Belgian national newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Tuesday.

The wage cut is part of Belgium's budget for 2023 which prime minister Alexander De Croo is due to present Tuesday afternoon.

Het Laatste Nieuws also reported that De Croo is expected to announce a tax on excess profits earned by energy producers and a temporary tax on multinationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

