Belgium PM says EU has missed opportunities to tackle energy crisis

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:25 IST
Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
The EU has missed too many opportunites to tackle the energy crisis, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in his annual state of the union speech on Tuesday.

De Croo earlier announced the extension of an energy discount for Belgian households until March 2023.

