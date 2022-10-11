Belgium PM says EU has missed opportunities to tackle energy crisis
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The EU has missed too many opportunites to tackle the energy crisis, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in his annual state of the union speech on Tuesday.
De Croo earlier announced the extension of an energy discount for Belgian households until March 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander De Croo
- Belgian
Advertisement