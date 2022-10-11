Left Menu

Saudi cabinet emphasises 'pivotal role' of OPEC+ in oil market balance

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:37 IST
The Saudi cabinet emphasised on Tuesday "the pivotal role" of OPEC+ in achieving balance and stability in global oil markets, state media reported.

The OPEC+ producer group's decision last week to cut oil production despite U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies. Biden is re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ oil production cut decision, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

