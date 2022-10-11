Left Menu

TN CM launches disbursal of claims under crop insurance scheme to farmers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the disbursal of claims to the tune of Rs 481 crore under the crop insurance scheme to 4.43 lakh farmers in the State for 2021-22 fiscal.

About 10 farmers from various districts, who incurred crop loss, received the cheques for the insurance claims from the Chief Minister at a function held at the State Secretariat here.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 2,057 crore as State subsidy for the crop insurance scheme for the current financial year and so far 85,597 farmers have taken insurance for crops raised on a total extent of 63,331 acres, an official release here said.

Tamil Nadu had set a record by producing 122 lakh metric tons paddy during 2021-22 financial year. The Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme for 2021-22 has been implemented in 37 districts under 14 packages through the Agricultural Insurance Company and IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Corporation.

In 2021-2022, 26.06 lakh farmers have registered under the scheme to insure the crops cultivated on ​about 40.74 lakh acres. About Rs 18 crore has been provided as compensation for Kuruvai (Kharif) season benefitting 21,125 farmers. During the Sambha period for paddy, cotton, maize and onion, the government had provided an insurance subsidy of Rs 1,338.89 crore to the insurance firms for 2021-2022. As a result, the government has taken special measures to facilitate the quick disbursal of compensation to farmers and a total of Rs 481 crore has been sanctioned for 4,42,734 farmers, the release added.

